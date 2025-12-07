 UP: Staff Nurse Booked For Forging Documents To Secure Job At Ballia Health Centre
A staff nurse at Rasra Community Health Centre in Ballia, UP, has been booked for securing her job using forged documents and multiple dates of birth in various exams. The nurse, Kumudlata Rai, was suspended after a departmental inquiry confirmed the fraud. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
UP: Staff Nurse Booked For Forging Documents To Secure Job At Ballia Health Centre | Representational Image

Ballia (UP): A staff nurse posted at the Rasra Community Health Centre in Ballia district has been booked for allegedly securing the job using forged documents, concealing facts and using different dates of birth in various examinations, police said on Sunday.

On a complaint filed by Dr Manish Jaiswal, Superintendent of the Rasra Community Health Centre, an FIR was registered against nurse Kumudlata Rai.

According to the FIR, Rai, a resident of Amarhat village of Mau district, allegedly cleared different examinations in different years by showing different dates of birth and later obtained the job by hiding facts.

Rasra police station in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered against the nurse under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Verman told PTI on Sunday that Rai, who had been serving as staff nurse at the Rasra Community Health Centre for nearly ten years, was suspended on Friday.

He said a departmental inquiry confirmed that she had obtained her job using forged documents.

Acting on directions from the Director General of Medical and Health Services, Rai was suspended and action was initiated to register a case against her, the CMO added.

