UP: Speeding Truck Rams Motorcycle Near Khirkapura Crossing In Lalitpur, 1 Dead

A 38-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Khirkapura Tiraha on National Highway-44 on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tinku alias Dinesh, a resident of Khirkapura locality. His companion, Jitendra, sustained critical injuries and was referred to the Medical College in Jhansi after receiving primary treatment.

According to the victim’s brother Devendra, the two had gone to their agricultural field near Suraighat on Panari Road early in the morning. At around 6:30 am, they were returning home on their motorcycle when the accident occurred near the Khirkapura junction on NH-44.

Locals alerted authorities and both injured men were rushed to a medical facility, where doctors declared Dinesh dead on arrival.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated legal proceedings. Kotwali in-charge inspector Anurag Awasthi said an investigation into the incident is underway.

Dinesh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.