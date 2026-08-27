UP Shocker! Woman Caught On Camera Strangling 'Drunk' Husband To Death For Opposing 'Illicit Relationship' In Bulandshahr; Arrested

Woman Caught On Camera Strangling 'Drunk' Husband To Death For Opposing 'Illicit Relationship' In Bulandshahr |

A woman allegedly strangled her husband to death with a towel after he objected to her alleged relationship with another man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night in Bahelimpura village.

Purported video surfaces online

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, appearing to show a woman attempting to strangle a man. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

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The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Bahelimpura who worked in farming and animal husbandry. He had married Preeti, a resident of Thauna, around 16 years ago.

Family alleges relationship dispute

According to Krishna Kumar’s mother, Angoori Devi, and his nephew Pradeep Rajput, Preeti was allegedly in a relationship with another man and frequently spoke to him over the phone for long periods. They claimed Krishna Kumar opposed the relationship, leading to frequent arguments and physical altercations between the couple.

According to the family, Preeti allegedly gave Krishna Kumar money to buy alcohol on Monday night. He returned home around 9 pm in an intoxicated condition. She allegedly took advantage of his condition and strangled him with a towel.

Post-mortem confirms strangulation

Angoori Devi, who was sleeping nearby, reportedly heard a commotion and rushed to the spot. She found Krishna Kumar unconscious, and a doctor was called, but he was declared dead after examination.

The family became suspicious the following morning after relatives noticed marks around Krishna Kumar’s neck. They informed the police, who sent the body for post-mortem examination. The report confirmed that he had died due to strangulation, following which police arrested Preeti.

Property dispute allegations emerge

Pradeep alleged that Preeti had been planning to sell Krishna Kumar’s property and flee with her alleged lover. He claimed she had already sold a plot worth around Rs 35 lakh and five buffaloes.

The family further alleged that she was trying to sell three bighas of land, a house and another plot, but was facing opposition from relatives.

Police probe possible motives

Police are questioning Preeti and investigating the alleged relationship, property transactions and other possible motives behind the murder.