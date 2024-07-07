UP Shocker: School Principal Caught On Camera Making Out With Female Teacher Under Photos Of Great Personalities In Jaunpur

School Principal Caught On Camera Making Out With Female Teacher Under Photos Of Great Personalities In Jaunpur | X

Jaunpur: A shameful incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, where a female school teacher was caught on camera engaging in an obscene act with the principal. The incident has tarnished the esteemed positions of teachers and principals, revealing that the principal has transformed the temple of education into a den of debauchery. Reports indicate that the incident occurred at a convent school in Jaunpur.

The video of the principal and the teacher engaging in the obscene act has gone viral, causing a stir within the school and the surrounding community. The video shows pictures of renowned personalities such as Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Maharana Pratap, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the wall of the room where the incident took place.

Reports suggest that the video, which surfaced on the internet on Sunday, is a few days old, though the exact date of the incident remains unconfirmed. This incident has brought significant embarrassment to society, as it involves a principal from one of the area's most reputed schools. The approximately seven-minute video shows the principal engaging in indecent acts with the female teacher. It is reported that the teacher and the principal have been having an affair for a long time.

As of now, there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter, and it is unclear if an FIR or complaint has been filed regarding the incident. Teachers and principals are considered role models for students and are responsible for shaping their future. Parents trust that their children are in safe hands when they send them to school. However, such incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students at school.