UP Shocker: Man Shoots Dog Dead Over Barking, Fires At Owner For Objecting

Ai image | FPJ

Aligarh: A shocking incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. A man shot dead a dog in a village over constant barking. He also reportedly shot the 23-year-old owner after he objected, leaving him severely wounded.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Thursday in Bhojpur village, under the Harduaganj police station area of Aligarh. The accused shot the dog with his licensed revolver. The injured person was admitted to the hospital for treatment and is currently out of danger.

"Local police conducted a scene inspection regarding the incident, the injured person was admitted to the hospital for treatment, where doctors have stated that the injured person's condition is out of danger. A case has been registered under relevant sections in the matter and further legal proceedings have been initiated. The situation at the scene is peaceful," Aligarh police said on X.

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Accused flees scene

The accused fled the scene, and the police are searching for him. A probe into the matter is underway.

The victim has been identified as Vikas Sharma; he was shot in his right leg. The accused, identified as 45-year-old Vishwajeet, was riding his motorcycle toward his farmhouse when he passed the residence of Hariom Sharma.

The family's pet dog began barking at him. Vishwajeet got infuriated and started hurling verbal abuse. Enraged, he pulled out his licensed revolver and fired at the dog, killing the animal on the spot.

Hearing the gunfire, Hariom's son Vikas rushed out and confronted Vishwajeet over the killing. Vishwajeet allegedly opened fire again, shooting the youth in the right leg before fleeing, according to a Times of India report.