UP Shocker: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Theft In Aligarh, 4 Arrested

A mob in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh beat a youth to death in the Gandhi Park area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Farid, belonged to the Muslim community. According to reports, the crowd began beating Farid after suspecting him of being a thief.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the victim surrounded by a group of people, some carrying sticks. Some men watched as others brutally thrashed the suspect.

After the incident, Farid was taken to Malkhan Singh District Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The police reached the spot upon receiving the information and sent the body for a postmortem examination. Four youths have been taken into custody, and an investigation has been initiated.

Following the incident, a large crowd, including members of the Muslim community and Samajwadi Party leaders, gathered at the district hospital, demanding strict action against the accused.

SP City Mrigank Shekhar stated, "We received information about an incident in the Mamubhanja area of Gandhi Park police station, where a person was beaten by some people. The police immediately sent the victim to the hospital for treatment, but he died during treatment. Prima facie investigation suggests that the attackers suspected the deceased of entering their house with the intention of theft. The police have registered a case at Gandhi Park police station and arrested four people. Other suspects are being identified based on CCTV footage, and their search is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken in this case."