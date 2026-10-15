UP Shocker: Class 3 Girl's Hair Ripped Out By Monster Teacher In Bhadohi; Police Assure Strict Action

UP Shocker: Bhadohi Teacher Allegedly Beats Class 3 Girl, Pulls Out Her Hair; Police Assure Action After Complaint |

A shocking incident has been reported from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher allegedly assaulted a Class 3 student and pulled out her hair. The incident reportedly triggered concern over the safety of children in schools, following which the police assured action after receiving a complaint.

The young girl was allegedly beaten by her teacher, who also pulled out her hair during the incident. The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear. The victim is named Anokhi, who studies in Class 3. In a video shared on X, the student at a private school has made serious allegations against teacher Manoj, accusing him of indecent behaviour, beating her, and pulling out her hair.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Teacher allegedly assaults student in Bhadohi

A video from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on social media, showing a Class 3 student allegedly brutally assaulted by a private school teacher in Bhadohi. In a video that surfaced online, a student of Class 3 tells how she was assaulted by her teacher. Anokhi, a student at a private school, has made serious allegations against teacher Manoj, accusing him of indecent behaviour, beating her, and pulling out her hair.

The student has levelled serious and insensitive allegations against the school's teacher, Manoj, including assault, abuse, and hair-pulling. The incident has sparked widespread anger among family members and local residents and also raised questions about the treatment of young students in educational institutions and the need to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for children. Physical punishment and violence against students can have serious consequences for their physical and emotional well-being, particularly when the victims are young children.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police ask to submit petition

According to Anokhi, Manoj (teacher) frequently misbehaves and beats the students. She also complained about this harassment to her family. Replying to the video that surfaced on X, Bhadohi Police wrote, "Please submit a petition at the local police station while informing them of the police station area; necessary action will be taken."

Asking for a petition to be submitted, police assured that appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Concerns over safety in schools

The incident has also drawn attention to the importance of addressing complaints of physical abuse in schools promptly. Parents and guardians rely on educational institutions to provide children with a secure environment where they can learn without fear of violence or intimidation.