UP Shocker: Burqa-Clad Woman Caught Hanging Onto Overcrowded E-Rickshaw In Kanpur; Video Surfaces

Burqa-Clad Woman Caught Hanging Onto Overcrowded E-Rickshaw In Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: A shocking video has emerged on the internet in which a burqa-clad woman is seen travelling by standing behind an overcrowded e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The woman was caught on camera while performing the daring act and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The woman was seen risking her life by standing behind the auto

It can be seen in the video that the woman is risking her life by standing behind as the rickshaw is overcrowded. A passerby recorded the video of the dangerous stunt and made the video viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred late at night on Monday (November 27).

The incident was caught on camera

The incident was caught on camera when the e-rickshaw was entering the Kanpur Cantonment Area and the auto was coming from Jajmau. The e-rickshaw was full of women and children sitting inside.

महोदय, आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु सम्बन्धित को अवगत कराया गया है । — KANPUR NAGAR TRAFFIC POLICE (@kanpurtraffic) November 28, 2023

The women and kids are sitting on each other's lap

It can be seen in the video that the women and kids are sitting on each other's lap and another woman who is also donning a burqa is seen sitting in the front seat beside the driver.

The passengers seemed to be members of the same family

The passengers seemed to be members of the same family and were travelling at high speed on the deserted highway at night. They could have taken another auto and could travelled comfortably and safely.

Could have been fatal

The stunt performed by the rickshaw driver and the woman could have been fatal and a major accident could have occurred. There were kids also onboard the auto which was performing the dangerous stunt.

The police have taken cognizance of the viral video

The police have taken cognizance of the viral video and has initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The video has been going viral after it hit the internet today.

The police will investigate the video

The police will investigate the video and also scan the CCTV cameras installed in the area and cameras that are installed in the nearby areas. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.

Many incidents of e-rickshaw accidents have come to light

Many incidents of e-rickshaw accidents have come to light in the recent past from Uttar Pradesh. One such incident occurred today when an e-rickshaw was hit by a car with school students onboard in Sitapur.

Around eight children sustained serious injuries in the accident

Around eight children sustained serious injuries in the accident. There are reports that all the school children were from the same family. They were admitted to District Hospital in Khairabad.

Local police immediately reached the spot

The Police said, "In the road accident that took place under Khairabad police station area, the local police immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital, all of whom are healthy. The car is in police custody. A police team has been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. Necessary legal action is being taken in advance".