UP Shocker: Bride Shot Dead Inside Beauty Parlour Moments Before Her Wedding In Jhansi (Visuals Surface)

Jhansi: In a shocking incident that was reported in Jhansi of Uttar pradesh, a bride who went to a beauty parlour to get ready for her wedding was shot dead inside the salon. 22-year-old Kajal was doing the touch up for her make-up just moments ahead of her wedding, when accused identified as Deepak barged into the parlour, and fired gun shots at her. Kajal was rushed to the hospital, however she died during the treatment.

Kajal was a resident of Bargaon in Sonagiri, ​​Datia district in Madhya Pradesh. She was engaged to a young man named Raj in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The rituals of the wedding were already underway in Jhansi at Nisha Garden marriage hall that was full of guests and relatives. Kajal had stepped into the parlour just for another touchup just moments before the final wedding ceremony. Reports said that the man came to the parlour and called out for Kajal saying, "You cheated us! Come out!". A totally panick struck Kajal obviously refused to go. Her friends and sisters were right there with her. Soon the man barged into the parlour and murdered her in a fraction of a second.

Parlour staff and Kajal's friends, sister Neha informed the police soon after they saw her lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Prima Facie the murder motive appears to be unaccomplished love. Jhansi police confirmed that based on the statements of relevant individuals, the accused was in acquaintance with the victim and that search is underway to nab the man identified as Deepak who shot at Kajal. Deepak is believed to be hailing from the same village as that of Kajal.