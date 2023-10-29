UP Shocker: 2 Students Shoot At Teacher Inside Coaching Class For Scolding Over Molesting Girl In Kanpur; Accused Arrested (WATCH)

2 Students Shoot At Teacher Inside Coaching Class | Twitter

Kanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a student shot the teacher of a coaching class. The student fired at the teacher in the class with a country-made pistol after which the teacher and a girl student got injured due to the shrapnel that fired out of the pistol. Luckily, no fatalities were reported in the attack, however, the teacher sustained minor injuries on his neck as the shrapnel that fired from the pistol hurt his neck and his hand. The girl student escaped with minor injuries on her leg. The accused fled the spot after shooting at the teacher.

The class 11 student was accompanied by a class 9 student

The police said that a class 11 student was accompanied by a class 9 student who is said to be a cousin of the accused, entered the class and opened fire at the teacher. The incident occurred at Bhajanlal Freedom Fighters Educational Institute that falls under the Chaubepur Police Station area. A complaint was registered after the students opened fire at the teacher. The teacher approached the Chaubepur Police Station and reported the incident.

The teacher had scolded and beaten him in front of the class

There are reports that the class 11 student was furious at the teacher after the teacher had scolded and beaten him in front of the class for molesting a girl. The student wanted to take revenge of the embarassment he faced after being thrashed in front of the class. The accused then approached his cousin who is a class 9 student and returned with the guns in their hands and shot at the teacher.

The police came into action after registering an FIR

The police came into action after registering an FIR in connection with the matter. They intitiated a probe in connection with the matter and formed a team to nab the accused students. The team swiftly came into action and arrested the accused and his cousin, they also arrested his brother-in-law who helped them to hide from the police after committing the crime. A cash prize of Rs 25,000 was announced to the team who arrested the accused within 8 hours of the crime.

The incident raises concerns about the increasing rate of crime in UP

The incident raises concerns about the increasing rate of crime in the state. The government should take necessary action to avoid such incidents in the future. This incident raises questions that how does a teenager got access to the weapon to commit the crime and also their mentality needs to examined that how do they get the thinking of committing such crimes.

