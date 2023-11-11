UP Shocker: 2 Sisters Found Hanging Inside Room At Brahmakumari Ashram In Agra; Blame 4 Employees In Suicide Note

2 Sisters Found Hanging Inside Room At Brahmakumari Ashram In Agra | Twitter

Agra: In a shocking incident two sisters died by suicide at Brahma Kumari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday (November 10) night. The sisters sent the suicide notes on WhatsApp on the ashram group before they took the extreme step. The family members of the deceased reached the ashram in the night after they heard the news of their death.

They found the girls hanging by a saree from the hook of the fan in their room. There are reports that the sisters blamed four employees of the ashram for their deaths and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against them.

The sisters have been identified as Ekta (37) and Shikha (34), they were the residents of Jagner town. They both joined the ashram in 2005 and started living in the ashram after it was built on Basai Road in Jagner in 2005.

Their brother Sonu said that he got the suicide note on his WhatsApp from a sister of Brahma Kumari Ashram on Friday at around 11 PM. He rushed to the ashram and found his sisters hanging from the hook of ceiling fan in the ashram.

The sisters wrote suicide notes before committing suicide in the ashram. One sister wrote a letter of three pages and the other sister wrote a suicide note of one page. The suicide note was forwarded in the WhatsApp group of the ashram.

They blamed four employees of the ashram for the suicide in the note and appealed Yogi Adityanath to punish them for life imprisonment like Asaram Bapu. They wrote, "Yogiji, punish them with life imprisonment like Asaram Bapu."

They have accused the four employees of cheating and siphoning money and also alleged their involvement in immoral activities The ACP Khairagarh said that all the four accused are from outside of Agra and out of the four, two accused have been arrested. The police have also formed teams to arrest the remaining two accused in the matter.

He further said, "Related to the legal action being taken by the Jagner police station on the information of two sisters committing suicide at the Brahma Kumari Centre, immediately reached the spot, collected important evidence including the suicide note, formed teams to arrest the accused."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

