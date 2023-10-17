UP: Security Guards Lock Main Gate Of Greater Noida Society Over Non-Payment Of Salaries; Visuals Surface

Security Guards Lock Main Gate Of Greater Noida Society | Twitter

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, the security guards of a society went on strike and locked the main gate of the society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident occurred at the Mahagun Maywoods Society of Greater Noida West. The security guards called the strike and locked the main gate of the society due to which the people living in the society were locked inside and could not go outside the society. The security guards protested outside the society and sat on the main gate.

There are reports that the security guards called the strike as they were not paid their salaries for around two months. They locked the main gate of the society and registered their protest over non-payment of salaries. The people of the society were locked inside and they were not even able to go to office and the children were not able to go to school as the main gate was locked by the protesting security guards.

The video of the protests is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that around 40-50 security guards, including women, are protesting at the main gate of the society. They are demanding that their salaries that are due should be paid otherwise they will continue to protest at the main gate of the society.

The security guards work for a private security firm

The security guards work for a private security firm and it can be seen in the video that the employee of the firm is trying to convince the security guards that they will get their salaries, but they were not ready to listen to him and continue their protest.

