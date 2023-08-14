 UP: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Residents In Greater Noida Housing Society Over Parking; Two Held (WATCH) 
As per reports fight broke out between some residents over parking. Soon after it, police reached the spot and detained two people.

Monday, August 14, 2023
Police arrested two people after a video of Flora Heritage Housing Society In Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida went viral showing residents fighting over a parking lot on Sunday night. 

In the purported video of the incident posted on X, the scuffle can be seen between the residents and police officers after it reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. In the video, it appears that the police are trying to get hold of two residents as their family members obstruct their action. Reports also suggest that police took the mobile phone of one of the women recording the entire incident.  

As per reports ruckus broke out between some residents over a parking dispute. Soon after it, police reached the spot and detained two people. 

According to the information, the police tried to pacify the people fighting over parking, but the crowd gathered and obstructed their work. As per reports,  police will also take action against some of the unknown people present at the spot. 

