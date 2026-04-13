UP Road Accident: 6 Dead, 7 Injured As Wedding Party Bus Collides With Truck In Hapur| Video | PTI

Hapur (UP): Six people returning from a wedding, including the groom's father, were killed and seven others injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck early Monday here, a senior police official said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the wedding party was returning after the ceremony.

The impact was so severe that the front section of the bus was completely mangled, and the vehicle overturned.

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Locals helped the police in retrieving the bodies trapped in the bus.

The injured have been admitted to the Hapur Medical College and the community health centre.

The condition of several of the injured is stated to be critical.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said appropriate arrangements are being made to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

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The deceased included the groom's father Yunus Qureshi and bus driver Ashok, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)