UP: Ram Mandir Trust Receives ₹5,500 Crore In Donations In Last 10 Months

Ayodhya Ram Mandir |

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir Trust has witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of devotion, receiving over Rs 55 billion in donations since the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the grand Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

“This historic temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, has become a focal point for Hindu devotees worldwide, with donations continuing to pour in daily from both domestic and international supporters,” said Anil Mishra, a senior Trust member.

The major fundraising campaign initiated by the Trust in 2021 marked a significant milestone in its efforts to gather resources for the temple's construction. Running for 42 days from Makar Sankranti to Ravidas Jayanti, the campaign saw the participation of millions of devotees across India.

Read Also Ayodhya Ram Temple Result Of 30 Years Of Struggle And Sacrifices: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

During this period, the Trust raised a staggering Rs 35 billion. The campaign utilized receipts of Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000, making it accessible for people from all walks of life to contribute. The funds collected during this period were deposited in accounts with the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank.

Even after the conclusion of the initial fundraising campaign, the flow of donations has not slowed. Over the past three years, an additional Rs 20 billion has been contributed to the Trust. “The daily donations are a testament to the ongoing devotion of the faithful, with over Rs 10 million being collected each month,” the Trust member said adding: “The Pran Pratishtha (ritual installation of the deity) ceremony has particularly spurred an increase in donations”.

International Contributions:

The Ram Mandir has also attracted significant support from international devotees. In October 2023, the Ram Mandir Trust obtained permission to accept foreign donations, marking a new chapter in its fundraising efforts.

Over the last 10 months alone, the Trust has received approximately Rs 110 million in foreign contributions. Notably, a large portion of these donations has come from devotees in Nepal and the United States.

To facilitate the donation process, the Trust has established six counters along the Darshan route, where devotees can contribute through various means, including cash, online transfers, checks, and RTGS.

On average, about ₹50,000 in cash is donated daily. In addition to monetary donations, devotees have also generously donated gold and silver, which the Trust securely stores in bank lockers.

A temple built on devotion:

The construction of the Ram Mandir, envisioned as a grand symbol of faith and culture, is progressing steadily, supported by the unwavering devotion of millions of people worldwide.

The Trust continues to manage the enormous influx of funds responsibly, ensuring that every contribution is used to realize the vision of a magnificent temple that stands as a beacon of spirituality for generations to come.