UP polls: 'No appeal in favour of any political party': Farmers' organizations say no to politics

After successfully running more than year-long agitation against the three farm laws, the farmer’s organizations have decided to keep themselves aloof from the Uttar Pradesh polls.

After giving contradictory statements regarding opposition and support to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the recent past, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided not to issue an appeal in favour of any political party during the UP polls.

This decision was taken during the three-day-long brainstorming session of the farmer’s organization at Prayagraj in UP. On the concluding day of the session, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that organizations are not going to support any particular party in UP Polls.

"It is up to the farmers to decide whom to vote and support. Farmers are wise enough to weigh their profit and loss. The biggest victory of farmers’ agitation is that now every political party has started thinking about them," he said.

It may be mentioned that a few days back spokesperson of BKU Rakesh Tikait had vowed to teach a lesson to BJP in the coming elections while his elder brother and president of the organization Naresh Tikait had taken a soft stand after meeting with the union minister Sanjeev Baliyaan.

In the Prayagraj session, a decision on support during UP Polls was expected but the farmer’s organizations decided to keep themselves away from it.

However, the farmer’s organizations have decided to observe a three-day-long protest on the Lakhimpur issue from January 22. According to them, the promises made by the officials with the deceased farmer’s families were not kept.

Tikait informed that a 10 member team of farmer leaders would visit Lakhimpur on January 22 to meet the families of the deceased. Besides, in the session, it was decided to oppose the proposed bills on seeds, fertilizers and dairy. The farmers would also launch a stir on ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:51 PM IST