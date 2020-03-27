UP police help a pregnant woman reach hospital, ensure husband's return from Noida

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Even as reports of police atrocities on those violating the lockdown continue to pour in, the police are also getting accolades for showing its human face.

The police responded promptly to the video message sent by a pregnant woman who was alone at home.

The woman, Tamanna, a 25-year-old a resident of Izzatnagar area of Bareilly district, was expecting her first baby when her husband, Anees Khan, who works in Noida, got stuck there due to the lockdown.

As the time for her delivery drew near, Tamanna, who lives alone, was locked at home without any support.

With no one to help her, she sent a video message to police, seeking their help. The police promptly responded and took Tamanna to a local hospital and got her admitted.

The police also made arrangements for a taxi to bring her husband Anees to Bareilly from Noida.

Tamanna delivered a baby boy on Thursday.

The woman has now expressed her gratitude on Twitter, thanking UP Police, specially SSP, Bareilly, Shailesh Pandey, and additional DCP, Noida, Kumar Ranvijay Singh for their help.

The woman said local police acted like her guardian angel at a time when she thought she would die alone.

Shailesh Pandey, SSP Bareilly, said, "UP Police is trying to make sure that assistance is provided to everyone in need of support. We are happy that we managed to bring smile on the face of a family during this challenging time."