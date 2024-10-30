UP: Pilot Projects In Bahraich Empower Women Entrepreneurs And Boost Public Health

E-Shakti |

Bahraich: In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Tejas Dahiya, a 12th-grade student from the National Capital Region (NCR), has initiated a series of pilot projects aimed at enhancing women’s entrepreneurship and strengthening public health through digital solutions. With the support of the local administration, Tejas has developed two innovative applications—E-Shakti and Sabla—to empower rural women economically and promote community health initiatives.

The E-Shakti app serves as a digital platform connecting women entrepreneurs with broader markets, enabling them to participate in e-commerce without requiring advanced technical skills. Through E-Shakti, women in self-help groups (SHGs) can engage in digital transactions, gaining financial independence and stimulating local economic growth. The app also provides users with training and access to financial resources, creating a robust support network for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the Sabla app offers vocational training in a range of fields, including handicrafts, soft toy manufacturing, and automotive repair—fields typically dominated by men. By providing access to scholarships, mentorship, and resources, Sabla helps women overcome financial and societal barriers, encouraging them to enter skilled professions and pursue sustainable livelihoods.

In a parallel effort to improve public health, Tejas partnered with Pune-based Initiative Engineering to introduce the Edose Chloro system in Bahraich Nagar Palika Parishad. This Internet of Things (IoT) solution remotely monitors chlorination levels in water supply, sending real-time SMS alerts to local authorities in case of any detected faults. This initiative aims to ensure safe drinking water for the community, reducing waterborne health risks.

According to District Magistrate Monika Rani, the formal launch of these apps and digital platforms is expected shortly after Diwali 2024. "These initiatives represent a new standard in women’s empowerment and public health, and we are optimistic about scaling them across Uttar Pradesh in the coming years," she stated.

The pilot projects stand as a testament to how digital innovation can drive social change, equipping Bahraich’s women and families with the tools they need for economic growth and improved well-being.