UP: Owaisi terms Waqf Survey 'mini NRC', 'treating it as enemy's property'

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its decision to undertake a survey of all properties recorded under Waqf. In a special press briefing, the MP sought a survey of Hindu religious and charitable endowments along with Waqf.

He said, "The property that has been donated is Waqf, the registry has been done, and the gazette has been issued. If there is encroachment over it, then, what are the Sunni Waqf Board and the Shia Waqf Board doing? The government has the power to call them and ask them- how many properties they have, and whether or not there is a case of encroachment."

Owaisi continued, "How can you forfeit their rights? And if you are trying to say that it's government property and not Waqf's, then refer to Section 83 of the Waqf Act. You may go to the High Court or Supreme Court. This is a mini National Registration of Citizens (NRC).

He further reiterated that a property which is once a Waqf, is "always a Waqf." "You're treating it as enemy's property. Can you change its legal status by conducting a survey? You are just collecting the data... Earlier, you collected the data from Madarassas and now you're trying to collect that from Waqf," he added.

About Waqf

In legal terms, Waqf can be defined as the permanent dedication by a person professing Islam of any movable or immovable property for any purpose by Muslim law as charitable. The proceeds of Waqf are typically used to finance educational institutions, mosques, shelter homes and others.