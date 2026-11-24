A multi-vehicle collision involving the convoy of BJP MLA Sushil Singh was reported on National Highway 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Monday evening, November 23. The incident took place near Futiya and Misirpura villages under the Sadar Kotwali police station limits, while the MLA was returning towards Varanasi after meeting Mokama MLA Anant Singh in Bihar.

Singh, who represents the Saiyadraja Assembly constituency in Chandauli, has described the incident as suspicious and alleged that it could have been a pre-planned conspiracy. He has also filed a formal complaint with the police, seeking an investigation into the matter.

Scorpio Rams Into Vehicles In BJP MLA's Convoy

According to reports, Singh's convoy comprised approximately 20–25 vehicles, with around 15 vehicles travelling behind his car and five ahead of it.

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Recounting the incident to the media, Singh said a white Scorpio first rammed into a vehicle travelling behind his car. The impact reportedly affected his vehicle as well, with some accounts stating that it swerved or overturned.

The Scorpio allegedly overtook the convoy and continued ramming vehicles travelling ahead, colliding with multiple cars before eventually crashing into a tree and coming to a halt.

Around three vehicles in the MLA's convoy reportedly sustained damage in the collision.

Sushil Singh Suspects Conspiracy, Files Police Complaint

Speaking about the incident, Singh questioned the circumstances surrounding the collision and alleged that the manner in which the Scorpio rammed into several vehicles appeared suspicious.

He reportedly said the occupants of the Scorpio claimed to be local residents and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol. However, the manner in which the vehicle allegedly forced its way through multiple cars raised suspicions about the possibility of a deliberate attack.

The BJP MLA has termed the incident a possible pre-planned conspiracy and lodged a formal complaint with the police. However, his allegations have not been independently established, and the motive behind the collision remains unclear.

Four Injured, Police Probe Underway

According to media reports, at least four people sustained injuries in the incident. The injured reportedly included one person travelling with the MLA's convoy and three occupants of the Scorpio. They were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

There are also differing accounts of the circumstances leading to the collision, with some reports suggesting that the Scorpio occupants described it as a road accident and cited a food-delivery-related reason for their journey near a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the collision was accidental or involved any deliberate attempt to target the MLA's convoy.

The investigation is ongoing, and there has been no official confirmation so far that the collision was part of a planned conspiracy.