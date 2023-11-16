 UP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours Against BSP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours Against BSP

UP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours Against BSP

On Thursday, BSP Chief tweeted accusing congress of spreading rumors against her party and misleading voters.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Fuming over a viral video regarding assembly polls of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has lambasted congress accusing it of spreading rumors.

On Thursday, BSP Chief tweeted accusing congress of spreading rumors against her party and misleading voters. She said that BSP has been contesting assembly polls in these three states with full might and its candidates would give good results. Maya said that desperate congress leaders have now been spreading rumors to misguide the BSP supporters and voters.

It may be mentioned that a video regarding the assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has gone viral in which Mayawati has been shown appealing people to ensure defeat of congress. In the alleged video Maya has been shown asking people not to vote congress and instead let Bharatiya Janta Party win.

In her tweet Maya said that sensing its poor performance and emergence of BSP, the congress has now resorted to rumor mongering and the viral video is a part of it. She said that instead of fighting with the BJP, the congress has now started targeting the opposition and such acts would only make its position weak.

Maya said that she would campaign in Rajasthan for three days from Friday and her party would give good results there.

Read Also
UP News: Agra Man Wins 5-Year Battle For ₹440 Over His Harrowing Experience With Indian Railways
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nigeria: Female Boxer From Guwahati Held Captive In Lagos, 6 Months After Accused Met Victim's...

Nigeria: Female Boxer From Guwahati Held Captive In Lagos, 6 Months After Accused Met Victim's...

Second Train Fire In 12 Hours Near UP's Etawah: Vaishali Express Blaze Leaves 19 Injured, 11...

Second Train Fire In 12 Hours Near UP's Etawah: Vaishali Express Blaze Leaves 19 Injured, 11...

UP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours...

UP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Major Poll Battle Between Congress & BJP

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Major Poll Battle Between Congress & BJP

Punjab: After SAD, BJP Launches Offensive Against AAP Minister On Charges Of 'Moral Turpitude'

Punjab: After SAD, BJP Launches Offensive Against AAP Minister On Charges Of 'Moral Turpitude'