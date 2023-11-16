UP News: Hours Before Polling In MP & Chhattisgarh, Mayawati Blasts Congress For Spreading Rumours Against BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Fuming over a viral video regarding assembly polls of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has lambasted congress accusing it of spreading rumors.

On Thursday, BSP Chief tweeted accusing congress of spreading rumors against her party and misleading voters. She said that BSP has been contesting assembly polls in these three states with full might and its candidates would give good results. Maya said that desperate congress leaders have now been spreading rumors to misguide the BSP supporters and voters.

It may be mentioned that a video regarding the assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has gone viral in which Mayawati has been shown appealing people to ensure defeat of congress. In the alleged video Maya has been shown asking people not to vote congress and instead let Bharatiya Janta Party win.

In her tweet Maya said that sensing its poor performance and emergence of BSP, the congress has now resorted to rumor mongering and the viral video is a part of it. She said that instead of fighting with the BJP, the congress has now started targeting the opposition and such acts would only make its position weak.

Maya said that she would campaign in Rajasthan for three days from Friday and her party would give good results there.

