UP News: Amit Shah To Recruit 60,244 UP Police Constables On June 15, Including Record 12,048 Women

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally appoint 60,244 new police constables at Lucknow's Defense Expo Ground on June 15. The mega recruitment drive includes a record 12,048 women - the highest female induction in UP Police history.

CM Yogi Adityanath personally invited Shah during their Delhi meeting Monday. Selected candidates from all 75 districts will be accommodated by Lucknow Police, with senior ministers and officials attending.

After the ceremony, recruits will undergo a district-level general training from June 22 and a nine-month basic training at regional centers starting July

This marks UP's largest police hiring since 2018, addressing 35% staff shortages.