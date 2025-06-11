UP News: Amit Shah To Recruit 60,244 UP Police Constables On June 15, Including Record 12,048 Women

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally appoint 60,244 new police constables at Lucknow's Defense Expo Ground on June 15. The mega recruitment drive includes a record 12,048 women - the highest female induction in UP Police history.
CM Yogi Adityanath personally invited Shah during their Delhi meeting Monday. Selected candidates from all 75 districts will be accommodated by Lucknow Police, with senior ministers and officials attending.
Read Also
DMK's A Raja Rebuts Union HM Amit Shah's allegations, Says BJP Won't Succeed In Tamil Nadu Due To...
After the ceremony, recruits will undergo a district-level general training from June 22 and a nine-month basic training at regional centers starting July
This marks UP's largest police hiring since 2018, addressing 35% staff shortages.
FPJ Shorts
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials