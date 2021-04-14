UP News: After Gyanvapi, petitioner demands for GPR survey of Mathura and Agra Fort mosques

Lucknow: After Gyanvapi mosque, a petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura has filed an application in the court of the Civil Judge Senior Division on Wednesday demanding Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) mapping of Shahi Mosque Idgah in Mathura and Aara Mosque in Agra Fort.

The petitioner’s Counsel Shailendra Singh claimed that Historian Jadunath Sarkar in his book ‘Anecdotes of Aurangzeb and Historical Essay’, written in 1917, had made a mention that Keshav Dev temple in Agra was destroyed and its remnants were used in building staircase of Aara Mosque in Agra Fort.

The Counsel demanded that a GPR survey of both mosques in Mathura and Agra Fort by the Archaeological Survey of India will unearth the truth of how temples were demolished in Lord Krishna birthplace in Mathura to construct mosques.

In his petition, the petitioner has sought the removal of Shahi Majid Idgah from the Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi complex and handing over the mosque land back to the Trust. The case and the application will come up for hearing on May 10.

On April 8, a Varanasi Court had passed an order to set up a five-member committee under the ASI archaeologist for GPR mapping of Gyanvapi Mosque. The Gyanvapi Mosque management committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board have filed urgent petitions at the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the Varanasi Court order.