UP: Neeta Ambani to be visiting professor at Banaras Hindu University

Lucknow: The Reliance Foundation Chairperson and Working Director of Reliance Industries, country’s biggest business conglomerate, Neeta Ambani has been made a visiting professor in the Social Sciences faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

A proposal sent to her by the Women Development Study Centre of the Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU has been verbally accepted by Neeta Ambani’s office. The BHU authorities are eagerly awaiting a written acceptance to schedule her lectures for the benefit of girl students in the department.

A senior faculty member Prof Kaushal Kishore said that she was the best person to teach girl students considering her vast experience in the fields of business as well social activities. “As per the new policy of the Central government, our aim is to link studies with entrepreneurial skills. Neeta Ambani ji fits the slot,” claimed Prof Kishore.

Neeta Ambani, wife of India’s richest person and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, had established Reliance Foundation in 2010 and became its Chairperson. She took over Reliance Industries as Working Director in 2014.