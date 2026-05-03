UP: Mother Accused Of Killing 4 Children Found Dead In Drain Near Home In Akbarpur

In a shocking development, the body of a woman accused of killing her four children has been recovered from a drain in Akbarpur, a day after the children were found dead inside their home.

The incident took place in the Muradabad locality under Kotwali Nagar police limits, where the bodies of four children were discovered on Saturday afternoon. Their mother, identified as Ghasia Khatoon, was missing at the time, triggering a search operation.

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According to preliminary reports, the woman allegedly administered a sedative substance to her children before attacking them with a hammer, leading to their deaths. It is suspected that the act followed a dispute with her husband, who works in Saudi Arabia.

Police teams were deployed to trace the woman, and several individuals were detained for questioning. On Sunday, her body was found in a drain located around 100 metres from the house, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case.

The deceased woman lived with her children, three sons and a daughter, while her husband was employed abroad.

Police officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths and have not ruled out any angle.