UP: Moradabad man pronounces triple talaq to his wife for not bringing a buffalo in dowry

Lucknow: Even as triple talaq is banned in the country, cases continue to pour in. Latest is from Moradabad where a Muslim man pronounced triple talaq to his wife for not bringing a buffalo in dowry.

The victim Shama, a resident of Rahmatnagar locality in Moradabad district, lodged an FIR on Thursday at the SSP Office against her husband Mushahid Husain, in-laws and other relatives alleging that she was beaten and thrown out of the house along with her child after her husband pronounced triple talaq on January 9.

The SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary has directed the Women Police Station to lodge a case under the Muslim Women (Protection Rights on Marriage) Act, IPC and Dowry Act to initiate action against the accused named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Shama was married in 2014 with Mushahid Husain in Bhartal Village under Nakhasa Police Station in Sambhal district. Shama alleged that from day one of their marriage, her husband and in-laws were harassing her for bringing inadequate dowry. They were demanding a buffalo.

“My parents, somehow, borrowed Rs 30,000 and handed over to my husband for buying a buffalo to meet their demand. But that did not satisfy him and my in-laws. Their demand continued and finally on January 9, they thrashed me and threw me out of the house along with my child after my husband gave me triple talaq,” she stated in the FIR.

“Cases have certainly come down after the new law against triple talaq but there is a need to educate people and expedite such cases in fast courts for quick disposal and punishment. Once a fear of the new law is created, people will dare not use triple talaq banned by the law,” reacts Sofia Ahmed, a member of the State Minority Commission and a victim herself of triple talaq.