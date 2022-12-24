UP minister AK Sharma: 'Pushpaka Vimaan' & 'Shabd Bhedi Baan' were AI-enabled | Wikipedia

Uttar Pradesh Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma while speaking at a 'Retail MSME, Startup, Expo & Conclave’ in the state on Friday said that the Vedic inventions of Shabd Bhedi Baan and Pushpaka Vimaan were equipped with advanced technology similar to the modern era's artificial intelligence (AI).

As per a report by TNI, Sharma was referring to the mythical engineering marvels from the ancient Hindu epic of the Ramayana and Mahabharatha.

Sharma said, “Bow and arrow were simple inventions. But the Shabd Bhedi baan was an invention of artificial intelligence. A similar example of such invention was the Pushpaka Vimaan.” Sharma said this while addressing a gathering of the youth and entrepreneurs at the conclave. Sharma stressed that there is a huge potential for research and innovation in Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state of India.

Pushpaka Vimaan; a mythical flying chariot owned by Lanka King Ravana, was originally made by Vishwakarma for Brahma and gifted to Kubera (lord of wealth). On the other hand, Shabd bhedi baan is an art of taking aim with a bow and arrow using one's exceptional listening skills. The skill has mentions both in Ramayana and Maharabhatha.

