UP Medical Apathy: After Rats Seen Scurrying Inside Gonda Hospital Ward, New Video Showing Dogs Sleeping On Beds Sparks Hygiene Concerns

New Video Showing Dogs Sleeping On Gonda Hospital Beds Sparks Hygiene Concerns (Screengrab) | X

Gonda: A shocking video of dogs sleeping on beds at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda hospital surfaced online. In the viral video, three dogs could be seen sleeping on the bed inside a ward, while another dog was sleeping near the feet of a patient. Several patients were also undergoing treatment in the same ward.

The video was shot by an unknown person and then uploaded on social media. Soon, it went viral on social media, triggering major hygiene and safety concerns of patients admitted to the hospital. The video is reported to be of the hospital’s ortho ward.

A Video Of Dogs On Hospital Beds:

ये यूपी के गोंडा का मेडिकल कॉलेज है.



• कुछ दिनों पहले यहां मरीजों के वॉर्ड में चूहे घूम रहे थे

• अब यहां मरीजों के वॉर्ड में कुत्ते आराम फरमा रहे हैं



क्या BJP के नेता-मंत्री इस अस्पताल में अपना या अपने परिवार का इलाज कराएंगे? pic.twitter.com/LoKA9dtsmR — INC TV (@INC_Television) January 19, 2026

The hospital is reportedly affiliated with Gonda Medical College. Last week also, a video of rats roaming inside a ward in the same hospital surfaced online.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, the video of dogs sleeping on the hospital bed is from the same time when the video of rats were seen running on oxygen pipes surfaced.

Authorities have taken cognisance of both the videos and ordered an investigation into the matter. However, both these videos highlighted medical apathy and negligence by the hospital staff.

A Video Of Rats Inside Ortho Ward:

📍UP | Rats roam freely in Gonda medical college ortho ward, viral video sparks political backlash over hospital hygiene and patient safety. pic.twitter.com/pUfR53IQ3x — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) January 14, 2026

Meanwhile, a team from Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Medical Education visited the medical college in Gonda district on Sunday (January 18) after the video of rats scurrying inside the hospital went viral on the internet.

The team arrived on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and carried out a detailed inspection of cleanliness, patient facilities and overall arrangements in various wards of the medical college, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Following the video, several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, raised questions over the condition of the medical college.

Director (Medical Care) Dr Sandeepa Srivastava, who led the team, said the state government had directed them to visit the medical college and submit a report on the entire incident.