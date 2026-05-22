UP: Massive Blaze Tears Through Hardoi Vegetable Market, 8 Shops Reduced To Ashes As LPG Cylinders Explode; Firefighters Avert Disaster | Video | X / IANS

Hardoi: At least eight shops were gutted in a fire which broke out in the Naveen fruits and vegetables market in Hardoi late Thursday night.

Fire Officer Shivram Yadav said that at least two cylinders had exploded in front of him, and he suspected there had been prior explosions as well. The fire department safely removed at least four cylinders from the area.

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The official said that over half a dozen shops had been damaged by the fire and added that a total of three fire tenders were used to control the blaze.

"Information about a fire near Naveen Sabji Mandi was received. Initially, two fire engines were dispatched, but seeing the intensity of the fire, we called for one more, making it three in total. More than half a dozen shops were affected.

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We managed to safely remove four LPG cylinders, but two others exploded right in front of me. Our firefighters showed great courage and presence of mind to extinguish the fire, preventing potentially massive loss of life and property," he said.

Yadav added that it took nearly an hour and fifteen minutes to bring the fire under control.

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The fire is believed to have started due to a dispute among customers in a biryani shop, with no indication of external foul play. There are five shops in the area, three of which are sweet shops, an individual present at the incident informed ANI.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)