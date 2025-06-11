UP Man Poisoned, Dumped In River By Wife & Lover In Siddharthnagar

In a shocking case from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly poisoned her husband before throwing his unconscious body off a bridge into the Rapti River, with police revealing her lover was present during the murder.

Sangeeta (35), who had married Kannan (48) in a love marriage 18 years ago, reportedly committed the crime with her 27-year-old boyfriend Anil Shukla. The couple shared a 12-year-old son.

यूपी के जिला सिद्धार्थनगर में संगीता पति कन्नन को कार से लेकर मंदिर गई। प्रसाद में जहर मिला दिया। बेहोश होते ही बॉयफ्रेंड संग मिलकर पति को पुल से नदी में धक्का दे दिया। पुलिस ने संगीता और बॉयफ्रेंड अनिल शुक्ला को गिरफ्तार किया। दोनों का 5 साल से अफेयर था, पति विरोध करता था। pic.twitter.com/GGIFOtisht — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 11, 2025

Police investigations revealed that on 2 June, Sangeeta took Kannan to Vibhuti Nath Temple in Shravasti, where she poisoned his temple offering. As he lost consciousness, she and Anil threw his body from a 25-foot-high bridge in Balrampur district. Sangeeta then filed a missing person's report at Deberua police station.

The affair began two years ago when Sangeeta met Anil on a train. Despite Kannan growing suspicious of their relationship, Sangeeta dismissed concerns, calling Anil "just a friend". When Kannan objected strongly, the pair allegedly plotted his murder.

After Kannan's brother Babu Lal raised suspicions, police interrogated Sangeeta, who eventually confessed. On 9 June, Kannan's skeletal remains were recovered from the riverbank. Both Sangeeta and Anil have been arrested and jailed.

The couple's 12-year-old son Ravi Kashyap told police: "On 2 June, Papa went with Mama and Anil uncle. Mama returned, but Papa didn't. She killed him there and threw him away."

CO Sujit Rai confirmed the accused tried misleading investigators before confessing under rigorous questioning. The case highlights a brutal betrayal of what began as a love marriage nearly two decades ago.