UP man faking religion arrested a day before wedding; charged with fraud, forced religious conversion

UP man arrested a day before wedding for faking religion, making obscene videos of fiancé |

Police in Greater Noida reported today that a guy was arrested the day before his wedding for lying to his fiancé about his identity and religion. Haseen Saifi had claimed to be Ashish Thakur when he first met the woman, but his lie was discovered on Sunday. The wedding was supposed to happen on Monday.

On the basis of a complaint made by the woman, a resident of Uttarakhand, the man has been charged with fraud, rape, and forced religious conversion, according to police.

When the two of them were living in Dadri, an area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the accused became friends with the woman. The woman's later lost her job, which gave the accused the chance to approach her. The two then relocated to an apartment in Dadri's Escort Colony.

According to Dinesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida, the accused had a sexual contact with the woman. Police claim that Haseen started pressing her into marriage and recorded explicit videos of her.

As per the report in NDTV, Dinesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida, said that the accused had a sexual relationship with the woman. Police claim that Haseen started pressing her into marriage and recorded explicit videos of her.

On Sunday, the day before their wedding, the woman learned who Haseen really was when his father, Shakeel Saifi, arrived at their apartment in search of his son. His father started asking the neighbours questions because the accused and the girlfriend weren't home. When Saifi learned that the person living there was not Haseen (his son), but Ashish (the wrong person), the lie was revealed.

After Haseen's identity was revealed, the woman refused to get married; this resulted in a fight and the accused was arrested.