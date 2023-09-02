UP: Man Accidentally Shot While Partying With Friends In Kanpur; Incident Caught On Camera

Man Accidentally Shot While Partying With Friends | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a man was injured in an accidental firing in Uttar Pradseh's Kanpur. The incident occurred when a group of few men were partying near Bhaironghat Pumping Station of Kanpur District. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man suddenly falls to the ground after another man from the group accidentally fires upon him.

The victim injured due to a bullet fired at him accidentally

The group of few men who were partying at night while sitting in open area near Bhaironghat Pumping Station, suddenly one of the people present in the group fall to the ground after the sound of a gunshot. Another man who was standing near the victim was seen holding a revolver in his hands. The victim was injured due to a bullet fired at him accidentally.

Commotion after incident

It can be seen in the video that commotion takes place after the person who was injured due to the accidental firing fell to the ground. Few persons fled the spot after the incident occurred and the other persons, including the one who fired the shot accidentally, picked up the victim and took him in the car. The person holding the revolver throws the weapon away after the man was injured due to the bullet fired from his gun. They were seen taking the victim in a car present at the spot.

Official Complaint Not Registered Yet

There are no reports of any official complaint in connection with the matter. However, the video of the incident is going viral on social media. There is no response from the police department in connection with the incident on social media. The identity of the accused and victim is still unknown. An accidental gunshot can be seen in the video, but the actual reason behind the victim being injured is not known yet.

