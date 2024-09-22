 UP: Major Accident Averted As Goods Train Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes After Seeing Gas Cylinder On Tracks Near Prempur Station; Visuals Surface
Rahul M Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Yet another attempt to derail a train was thwarted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday. An empty gas cylinder, was found placed on the railway tracks near Prempur Station on the Delhi-Howrah route. A potential mojor accident was averted when the alert locomotive pilot of a freight train applied emergency brakes upon spotting the cylinder.

According to media reports, the freight train was traveling from Kanpur to Prayagraj via the loop line. Around 5:55 AM, the pilot noticed the 5-kilogram cylinder on the tracks and swiftly applied brakes, preventing a major accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and railway officials immediately reached the scene.

The railway authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. The train staff promptly informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other department officials. Senior officials are present at the site and in the control room, while the derailed train has since resumed its journey.

This is not the first time such a conspiracy has been uncovered. Just last month, a major accident was narrowly avoided when the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur in the middle of the night. The train, en route from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed near Govindpuri station, causing 22 coaches to go off the tracks. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in that incident either.

In similar incident, a gas cylinder was placed on the railway track near the crossing of Munderi village, between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations, on the Kanpur-Kasganj route, in an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express on September 9. The speeding train, traveling at 70-80 km/h, collided with the cylinder, which was flung away upon impact. A loud explosion followed, and the train's driver immediately brought the train to a halt.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate quickly responded after the alert was raised. Forces from six police stations, along with ACPs from Bilhaur and Ghatampur, rushed to Bilhaur station and Shivrajpur Munderi railway station. During the investigation, a filled LPG cylinder was found near the track, along with a petrol bottle and a matchbox in a bag.

