UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 to be declared today at 1 PM; Check on madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) is all set to declare the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board Result 2020 today (July 1) at 1 PM. The candidates who are awaiting their results can check their marks on the board's official website.

The results will be announced for its seven courses- Maulvi, Munshi, Alim (Arabic, Farsi), Kamil (Arabic, Farsi) and Fazil. The exams were conducted in the month of February and March earlier this year. The results were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It were scheduled to be released on Monday, however, UPBME Registrar R P Sinh later confirmed that the results will be announced on July 1.

Here is how you can check the result for UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

1. Visit to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education- https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in/.

2. Scroll down the page and you will find a section- 'EXAMINATION RESULT'

3. Click on 'ANNUAL EXAM RESULT 2020' in the 'EXAMINATION RESULT' section.

4. A new page will appear on the screen. Select your class, enter your roll number and click on submit.

5. After submitting the details, your results will display on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future use.