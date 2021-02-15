UP: Lucknow Police guns down shooter in encounter

Lucknow: In yet another encounter, the Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down a shooter in an encounter in Lucknow on early morning Monday when the alleged criminal made an attempt to escape from the custody after attacking a constable and snatching his pistol, police claimed.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told mediapersons that a Police party was taking Girdharai to Gharagpur area to recover weapons used in the sensational murder of Ajit Singh. When they stopped after reaching the area and asked Girdhari to get down, the shooter hit his head on the face of Sub-Inspector Akhtar Usmani and snatched his pistol.

The SI started bleeding profusely and before the police party could catch hold of the shooter, he started firing with the pistol snatched from the SI and ran towards bushes. The police also retaliated and in the ensuing gun-battle, the shooter was gunned down. He was rushed to Lohia Hospital where he was pronounced dead.