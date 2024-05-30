UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's Win Margin In Focus Now

Varanasi: In the temple town of Varanasi, the anticipation isn't about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clinch victory, but rather, by what margin.

BJP leader Manish Dixit confidently asserts, “This time, Varanasi is set to create a record victory margin for Modi. While he has rallied for 'Ab ki baar 400 paar', we aim for a victory margin exceeding 6 lakh votes.”

Political Significance Of Varanasi Constituency

The constituency holds immense political significance, having been represented twice by Modi, with a remarkable increase of 16.11 per cent in votes between 2014 and 2019. Despite Ajai Rai's persistent presence as the INDIA bloc candidate in previous contests, he has been unable to thwart Modi's dominance.

Local journalist Ramesh Singh notes Rai's candidacy again and speculates whether he can narrow Modi's victory margin.

“This would be Rai's third consecutive defeat. The real question is if he can reduce Modi's margin,” Singh suggests, highlighting the opposition's focus on disaffected voters dissatisfied with Modi's decade-long tenure.

About PM Modi's Electoral Journey From Varanasi

Modi's electoral journey from Varanasi in 2014, simultaneous with his candidature from Vadodara, Gujarat, saw resounding victories with staggering margins. The BJP's strategy for 2024 aims to sustain this trajectory of increasing victory margins.

This year, despite 40 candidates filing papers alongside Modi, the competition has thinned to six contenders. To secure the projected margin, top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and Piyush Goyal, have mobilised in Varanasi. CR Patil, wellknown as Gujarat BJP president, leads micro-management efforts, supported by Ratnakar, intensifying outreach. Moreover, a dedicated team has been appointed to oversee tasks ranging from slip distribution to monitoring.

In addition to active participation of MLAs, former MLAs, councillors and organisational members, leaders and workers from UP districts and other states are engaged in vigorous door-to-door campaigns. Varanasi's evolving demographic landscape is a key factor. New residential areas have emerged, attracting attention from parties keen to secure the support of these burgeoning communities. Areas such as Jansa, Ramnagar, Samneghat, Nagwa, and Shool Tankeshwar are witnessing increased population density, while new residential pockets near old RTO and along the Ramnagar road are becoming significant contributors to electoral landscape.

With over 19 lakh voters spread across a 12-km radius, Varanasi represents a diverse mix of urban and semi-urban constituencies. Ganga and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor continue to dominate discussions among voters, reflecting the city's rich cultural heritage and aspirations for development. Anshuman Shukla highlights Varanasi's transformation under Modi's governance, citing development as the driving force behind voter support.

Trader Ramesh Kundnani echoes the sentiment, remarking on the visible progress. Besides Ajai Rai (SP), BSP has fielded Athar Jamal Lari.