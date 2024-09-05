UP: Locals Fear For Children And Crops As Wolves Sighted In Bahraich Villages In Morning Too

Forest Department Sets Up Nets and Cages to Capture Wolves | Screen grab from X Video/ @ANI

Bahraich: The terror of wolves continues to spread across several villages in Bahraich district, where frequent wolf sightings and attacks have left farmers and parents in a state of fear. The wolves, which once only ventured into human settlements at night, are now being spotted during the day, heightening anxiety among villagers who are struggling to protect both their crops and children.

Residents of the affected villages say they are living in constant fear. "The wolves used to attack only at night, but now they are roaming around during the day, creating panic in the community," said.

Manish, a resident of Navwan Garethi. "We stayed up all night to guard the village, but early in the morning, a wolf was seen entering. People raised the alarm, and we chased it away with sticks, but it escaped. We are torn between guarding our homes at night and protecting our children during the day."

The situation escalated after a wolf fatally attacked a young girl, Anjali, on Sunday night. Since then, the wolf has been repeatedly spotted in the area, including three sightings on Monday night and another one during the day on Tuesday. Villagers fear that the wolf has become more aggressive after tasting human blood.

One of the latest incidents occurred at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday when the wolf appeared at the home of Sakhawat in Hindupurwa village. Only women were present in the house at the time, and they raised the alarm after spotting the animal in the courtyard. Neighbors rushed to their aid, causing the wolf to flee.

In response to the growing threat, forest officials conducted an extensive combing operation on Tuesday, using drones and search teams equipped with sticks and nets. The operation covered villages including Sisaiya Chudamani, Kolaila, and Aurai, but the elusive wolf was not captured.

Impact on Daily Life

The constant wolf threat has disrupted life in the region. Farmers, fearful of the wolves, have been avoiding their fields, which has left crops vulnerable to stray cattle. Parents are also hesitant to send their children to school, fearing that they could be targeted by the wolves.

Rakesh Kumar Khare, the headmaster of the primary school in Kolaila, said that student attendance has drastically decreased. "Out of 90 registered students, only a few are attending school. Parents are too afraid to let their children out of the house, though some have begun accompanying them to and from school."

Kishori Lal from Naya Purwa shared the villagers’ plight: "Stray cattle are destroying our crops, but we’re too scared to go into the fields unless we gather in groups."

Dilip, a resident of Thailia, voiced similar concerns: "The wolf is targeting small children, so we’re keeping them at home. Their safety is more important than education right now."

Manisha, a mother from Nathuapur, has taken matters into her own hands, homeschooling her children until the situation improves. "We’ll send them back to school when this terror ends," she said.

As the wolf menace continues to disrupt both livelihoods and daily life, villagers are pleading with authorities for swift action to ensure their safety and restore normalcy to the region.