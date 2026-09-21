UP Horror! Youth Shoots Teacher Dead At Lakhimpur Kheri School, Then Kills Self; Probe Underway - VIDEO

A 26-year-old schoolteacher was allegedly shot dead by a 28-year-old man inside a school in the heart of the city on Monday morning, following which the accused died by suicide, triggering panic among around 350 children present on the premises.

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The incident took place at around 11.30 am at Children Academy near Shahpura Kothi intersection. According to preliminary information, the man, identified as Saud Ansari, a resident of Naurangabad, entered the school and met teacher Nishat Fatima.

Two gunshots trigger panic

The two reportedly spoke for some time before moving to the second floor, near the nursery and senior nursery classrooms. As school staff began gathering in the area, Ansari allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Fatima. Moments later, he shot himself.

The sound of two gunshots sent the school into panic, with children screaming and running for safety. Examinations were underway at the time, and a large number of young students were present on the campus. Both Fatima and Ansari died at the spot.

Police and forensic teams arrive

Police officials, including District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Khyati Garg and City Circle Officer Vivek Tiwari, reached the school after receiving information about the incident. The area was secured, and forensic teams collected evidence.

SP Garg confirmed the deaths and said the motive was being investigated. Police are also probing how Ansari entered the school carrying a weapon and the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The incident has raised serious questions over security arrangements at schools catering to young children.