UP GRP Head Constable Resigns To Join Politics, Says He Wants To Reduce Communalism & Promote Unity | Representational Image

Lucknow: A head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Moradabad has submitted his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Police, stating that he wants to enter politics to work towards reducing communal tensions and promoting social harmony.

Head Constable Mohammad Jamshed, who is currently attached to the GRP after serving at Fatehganj Purvi police station in Bareilly, sent his resignation to Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya. The resignation letter has since gone viral on social media and has become a subject of discussion within the police department.

In his resignation, Jamshed said the police uniform had earned him immense respect and that he had always upheld its dignity throughout his service. He added that he was satisfied with his career in the police force but felt compelled to resign due to what he described as the growing communal divide in the state and the country.

He wrote that increasing communalism had turned people against one another and that he wished to contribute to nation-building by joining politics. According to the letter, he believes political participation would provide him with a better platform to work towards reducing communal tensions and strengthening secularism, equality and national unity.

"I want to join politics to reduce communalism and serve the nation. Therefore, I seek to resign from the Uttar Pradesh Police. Kindly accept my resignation," he stated in the letter.

The resignation has sparked discussion within police circles after copies of the letter circulated widely on social media.

Jamshed has also said he aims to restore communal harmony in the state and work for secularism, equality and unity through political means.

A native of Gurer village in Mainather police station area of Moradabad district, Jamshed has been attached to the GRP since March 22. Police officials are yet to announce whether his resignation has been accepted.