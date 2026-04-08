UP Govt To Build Protective Walls, Canopies Over Ambedkar Statues Amid Dalit Outreach Push | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a state-wide initiative to construct protective boundary walls and install canopies over statues of B. R. Ambedkar, in a move seen as part of a broader political outreach to Dalit communities ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Officials said the decision aims to prevent incidents of vandalism and ensure respectful upkeep of Ambedkar statues, many of which are located in open areas and have been vulnerable to damage. Instances of desecration in the past have often led to local tensions and protests, particularly among Dalit groups.

Under the plan, all existing open-air statues will be secured with boundary walls, while canopies or rooftop structures will be installed to protect them from weather and external damage. The state government has also decided to extend similar measures to sites associated with other prominent Dalit figures such as Sant Ravidas and Maharishi Valmiki.

The move comes at a time when the ruling BJP is working to consolidate its support among non-Jatav Dalit communities, including Pasi and Valmiki groups, which have emerged as key electoral segments in Uttar Pradesh. Political observers view the initiative as an attempt to reinforce the party’s outreach by highlighting symbolic and infrastructural measures linked to Dalit identity and representation.

Alongside the statue protection drive, the government has announced plans to improve road connectivity to slums, Scheduled Caste settlements and tribal habitations. Officials said these efforts are aimed at combining welfare delivery with targeted social outreach.

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The initiative is being rolled out in the run-up to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The government has called for a cleanliness drive on April 13 and statewide celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, aligning the programme with the BJP’s foundation day activities.

While the government has maintained that the decision is driven by the need to prevent damage caused by miscreants, opposition parties are likely to view the move through the lens of electoral politics as campaigning gradually builds momentum for the 2027 polls.