UP govt again put up notices with pictures of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters; announces cash reward for arrest

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has put up notices with pictures of 14 people who allegedly took part in anti-CAA, NRC protests, and declared them as absconders, reported Hindustan Times.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also announced cash rewards for their arrest. The notices also mention a reward of Rs 5,000 for giving information about the agitators. According to the report by Hindustan Times, eight of these protesters were declared wanted under Gangster Act and notices were pasted outside their houses.
This comes months after the local administration had put up hoardings with pictures of some protesters for realising the damages for vandalism, leading to a major controversy.
According to police, all these people had participated in a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Lucknow on December 19 and instigated violence, in which a person was killed and public property was damaged.
Earlier this year, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Lucknow administration to remove the "name-and-shame" hoardings and the government had approached the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending.
In March this year, the authorities put up roadside banners with photographs of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, triggering outrage among those being named and shamed.
The posters carried photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests in December against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The posters stated that the property of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay the compensation.
