UP govt again put up notices with pictures of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters; announces cash reward for arrest

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has put up notices with pictures of 14 people who allegedly took part in anti-CAA, NRC protests, and declared them as absconders, reported Hindustan Times.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government also announced cash rewards for their arrest. The notices also mention a reward of Rs 5,000 for giving information about the agitators. According to the report by Hindustan Times, eight of these protesters were declared wanted under Gangster Act and notices were pasted outside their houses.

This comes months after the local administration had put up hoardings with pictures of some protesters for realising the damages for vandalism, leading to a major controversy.