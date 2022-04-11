UP government, Punjab Congress official Twitter accounts hacked

The official Twitter handles of the Uttar Pradesh Government and Punjab Congress were hacked on Monday.

A series of random posts were seen on the feed of the Uttar Pradesh Government's Twitter handle. The account was restored later.

Punjab Congress's official Twitter handle was also hacked earlier today. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz."

On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly.

An attempt was made to hack the official Twitter account @CMOfficeUP of the Chief Minister's Office on April 09 at 12:30 am by anti-social elements, who had posted some tweets which were recovered immediately. (sic)", a statement by the state government read.

The accounts of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) and the UGC (University Grants Commission) have also been hacked in the last two days.

The breach came to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST