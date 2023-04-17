UP government constitutes two SITs to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad & Ashraf

Three tier probe would be conducted into the gruesome killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody at Prayagraj on Saturday night. While the state government has already constituted a three member judicial commission headed by a retired High court Judge, two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were also formed on Monday for the probe in the killing. The first SIT has been constituted by Director General of Police (DGP), RK Sharma which would be headed by Additional Director General (ADG), Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar and commissioner of the region & Forensic Science Lab (FSL) director as its member. Another SIT has been constituted by the police commissioner of Prayagraj Ramit Sharma comprising ADCP Crime Satish Chandra, ACP Satyendra Tiwari and Inspector Crime Branch Om Prakash.

𝗨𝗣 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀

Earlier on Sunday, the state government had constituted a three member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq & Ashraf. Retired High Court Judge Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi has been made chairman of this commission, while former Director General Subesh Kumar Singh and Retd. District Judge Brijesh Soni have been included as a member. The judicial commission has been asked to complete its probe and submit a report within two months.

It may be mentioned that Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were in police remand and being taken for check at medical college. Three youths named Lawlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya posing to be media personnel opened fire and killed them. Police nabbed all the three assailants.

𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗖 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝗶𝗾, 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴

Meanwhile a plea demanding a probe in the killing of Atiq & Ashraf has been filed in the Supreme Court also. Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a writ demanding probe by retired Judge of Supreme Court in the killing.

The three assailants were produced in Prayagraj court on Sunday which sent them to 15 days judicial custody. The administration has ordered closure of internet services in Prayagraj on Monday to avoid spread of rumors.