UP Goat Markets Boom With Prices Up To ₹2 Lakh As Bagpat Shelter Rescues Animals From Sacrifice | X / ANI

Lucknow: Even as goat markets across Uttar Pradesh are witnessing brisk business ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, with prices touching as high as Rs 2 lakh in Agra, a shelter in Bagpat is continuing its campaign to save goats from sacrifice during the festival.

Bakra Shala rescues over 5,000 goats in nine years

Run by ‘Jeev Daya Sanstha’, the “Bakra Shala” in Aminagar Sarai town of Bagpat district has rescued and sheltered more than 5,000 goats over the past nine years. This year alone, the organisation claims to have purchased over 500 goats from markets and traders to prevent them from being sacrificed during Bakrid.

Members of the organisation visit goat markets and other trading points where animals are brought for sacrifice and buy the goats at nearly double the market price. According to Dinesh Jain, a member of the organisation, the initiative was started with the aim of giving a new life to animals brought for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha.

Rescued goats get food, shelter, and round-the-clock medical care

The shelter provides food, accommodation and medical care for the rescued goats, with veterinarians monitoring their health round the clock. Volunteers become especially active during the Bakrid season, when large-scale buying and selling of goats takes place across the state.

The rescue effort comes at a time when Bakrid markets in UP are witnessing heavy demand and soaring prices for premium breeds of goats.

Agra markets bustling with traders from Rajasthan and Haryana

In Agra, from Hing Ki Mandi to Sadar Bhatti, Tajganj and Shehzadi Mandi, traders from Rajasthan and Haryana have brought goats for sale, with business continuing till late Tuesday night. Apart from physical markets, online purchases and farm bookings have also picked up this year.

Goats priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 2 lakh were sold in Agra markets. A Barbari breed goat named “Imran” was reportedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hing Ki Mandi, while another goat named “Aftab” fetched around Rs 1 lakh in Lohamandi market.

Trader from Palwal sold all 25 goats within days

Animal trader Shamim, who arrived from Palwal with 25 goats, said all his animals had been sold within days. Buyers are also purchasing buffaloes and rams for sacrifice, with several families jointly buying buffaloes due to their higher cost.

Dr Siraj Qureshi, president of the Hindustani Biradari, said the ritual of sacrifice continues for three days during Eid-ul-Azha. He appealed to people not to throw animal remains and hides on roads and public places, adding that the festival should be celebrated with simplicity and communal harmony.

While markets remain crowded with buyers looking for premium animals for sacrifice, the Bagpat-based shelter says it will continue its efforts to promote non-violence and save as many goats as possible during the festival season.