UP: Ghaziabad Sweet Shop Owner Allegedly Beaten By Mob For Restricting Bursting Firecrackers Outside His Store (Video)

Ghaziabad: In Uttar Pradesh's Abupur village under the Niwari police station area, a seemingly joyous Diwali celebration took a disturbing turn when a local sweet shop owner was allegedlly beaten by a mob for telling them to not burst firecrackers in front of his store, according to a viral video shared on social media. Enraged people chased and physically assaulted him for stopping them from bursting firecrackers in front of his shop.

The incident happened on the night of Diwali, when the sweet shop owner told people not to burst firecrackers outside his store. However, the request did not sit well with the people and began thrashing the man. The video of the assault showed men beating a man with sticks. Commotion ensued as the person who recorded the video urged others to call the local police.

Ghaziabad man dies after friends shoot firecrackers at him

In a separate incident from Ghaziabad, a man died of excessive bleeding after his friends shot him with iron pipe filled with sulfur and potash on Diwali night. The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV. A youth identified as Pradeep shot a piped firecracker at the victim named Nato alias Afzal from behind.

The firecracker hit Afzal on his leg after which he fell on the ground. It was revealed his vein was torn following the attack resulting in bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors due to excessive bleeding.