UP elections 2022: Will contest polls after taking permission from people of Azamgarh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from people of Azamgarh.

"I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:53 PM IST