UP elections 2022: Songs and slogans reverberate in the air during poll campaigning

From the famous Bhojpuri jingle UP Mein Ka Ba (what’s there in UP) to Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a women and I can Fight) and UP Mein Baba Ba (UP has Baba) the catchy songs & slogans reverberate in air during elections.

While the supporters of various political parties have been playing and exchanging the poll songs on WhatsApp and Twitter, the slogans are being chanted in every campaign meeting or rally. The songs and slogans have become an essential tool for every political party contesting in UP polls to woo voters.

Much before the announcement of UP polls, Bhojpuri film star and BJP MP Ravi Kishan launched a song UP Me Sab Ba (UP has everything) for his party campaign. Aptly replying the Bihar fame Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore came out with a song UP Mein Ka Ba which soon turned out to be a super hit with several million views on YouTube. The song of Neha was even played during the rallies and conferences of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

To counter this fast-catching people’s attention song of Neha, BJP deployed a series of singers and came out with UP Mein Baba and UP Mein Ladka Hai. Till now three different versions of Neha’s song UP Mein Ka Ba have been released and each getting tremendous response from the public.

The Congress too came out with a women-centric song starting with its famous slogan Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti hoon and it is being played in the entire state during the rallies, roadshows and meetings of Priyanka Gandhi. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has released two official poll songs of the party, 22 Mein Badlao (Change in 2022) and Nai Hawa Hai Nai Sapa Hai (The change in air with new SP).

Besides these songs, the slogans given by the parties too have been catching people’s attention during the campaign. The BJP has covered the entire state with hoardings and posters bearing the slogans UP Phir Maange BJP Sarkar (UP again demanding BJP government) and Soch Imaandar, Kaam Dumdaar (Honest Thinking and Powerful Work). Much before the polls were announced SP had given slogans 22 Mein Badlao and Aa Rahe Hain Akhilesh (Akhilesh is coming). Congress is sticking to its old slogan Jaat Par Na Paat Par Mohar Lagegi Haath Par (Neither on caste or creed but press button for hand). Though not getting itself involved in this game yet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too has given a slogan of BSP Ko Har Polling Booth Jitna, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai (Ensure victory on every polling booth and bring BSP to power).

Explaining the importance of slogans and songs in the elections, senior UP journalist T.B. Singh said at times it had helped in setting the mood of voters. Reminding of the famous slogan of Abki Baar Modi Sarkar (Modi government this time) and Achche Din Aaanewale Hain (Good days would come) during the 2014 parliament elections, he said that more than hour-long speech or long written appeal, these one-liners change the mood of voters. In the age of mobile, access to YouTube and social media platforms, the poll songs become the talk of the town soon. These things have emerged as an effective tool during the poll campaign now, said he.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:49 PM IST