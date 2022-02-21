UP elections 2022: PM Modi should talk on relevant issues, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that the PM should talk only on relevant issues.

“Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Sunday, PM Modi said: "The attitude of Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders is more dangerous. These people call a terrorist like Osama (Bin Laden) with ji (honorific). These people shed tears on the death of terrorists involved in the Batla House encounter.... We have to remain alert of such people and such political parties. They can even put the country at stake for the chair. They also play with the security of the country."

The prime minister also targeted the rival parties over the politics of appeasement. "Those who used to stop our festivals owing to their politics of appeasement, they will get an answer from the people of Uttar Pradesh on March 10," he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Lucknow for the party candidates.

The Congress general secretary sat atop an SUV along with party candidate Lalan Kumar from Bakshi ka Talab constituency as they went on a door-to-door campaign in the Chinhat area.

In 2017, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank. Elections are being held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

