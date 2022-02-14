UP elections 2022: 'Parivaarvadi' wants to give power to mafia, says PM Modi in swipe against Samajwadi Party; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in the Kanpur Dehat region of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the state.

Keeping the poll heat on Samajwadi Party, PM Modi charged that 'parivaarvadi' wants to give power to mafias once again if voted to power. PM Modi's target was the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his Kanpur rally on Monday, slamming the former Chief Minister for the "poor track record on law and order".

"If they had their ways, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to mafias again. The people of UP will have to stay on alert," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Expressing confidence that the BJP government will again be formed in UP, PM Modi said, "These 'Parivaarwadi' will again be rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh."

"The festival of colours-Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 (the day of the counting of votes) itself," he added.

Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

PM Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party which would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state.

The Prime Minister said the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:06 PM IST