UP elections 2022: Notice served to BJP leader Anand Chaudhary for offensive poster

Lucknow: The election commission has served a notice to the BJP's publicity and advertisement head Anand Chaudhary regarding a controversial poster that was uploaded on social media accounts of the party candidate from Bulandshahr city constituency.

Chaudhary has been asked to respond to the notice within two days.

The poster reads: 'Chota pajama kurta lamba, Chaiye shanti ya fir danga' (Short pyjama, long kurta you want peace or riots), which, according to the complainant, has targeted people belonging to the minority community.

The notice was issued by the office of deputy district collector, who is also the returning officer in the constituency.

"A post has been made by you on social media in favour of BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary. The facts mentioned by you in the post do not conform to the model code of conduct," the notice said.

The notice further said that if Chaudhary failed to respond within the stipulated time, action would be taken accordingly.

Chaudhary said he would respond to the EC notice.

BJP's Usha Sirohi is the sitting MLA from Bulandshahr Assembly seat and the constituency goes to polls on February 10.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:39 AM IST